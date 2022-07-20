Research from Zuto Car Finance has found drivers caught wearing flip flops to drive in the heat could be hit with a fine as large as £5,000.

Rule 97 of the Highway Code states drivers must have “footwear and clothing which does not prevent motorists using the controls in the correct manner” which includes any unsecured footwear like flip flops and high heels.

Red weather warnings have been issued across the country as the temperature is due to ramp up again next week.

The recommendation is that drivers should have a spare pair of trainers or other flat, secure footwear in their car so they can change before driving.

The company also found £5,000 fines could be handed out for not turning on car air-conditioning systems.

Rule 273 of the Highway Code says cars must be well ventilated to avoid drowsiness, which means motorists must switch on AC if their cars have it.

If not, drivers are expected to keep car windows down to help keep them cool.

During the summer, many drivers struggle with navigating during a high sun, and Zuto recommend people invest in quality sunglasses to protect their eyes and reduce the impact sun glares could have on your vision.

Drivers should also leave extra space to cars in front of them, so as to allow plenty of time to see a hazard and react if anything happens ahead of them.