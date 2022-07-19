Blocked off chilled sections have been spotted in Co-op and Sainsbury’s in Crookes, and the fridges at Spar and Tesco in Crosspool appeared to have also broken down.

A sign at the Sainsbury’s read: “Unfortunately, due to the weather, we are not able to sell any chilled products. Please do not open the blinds. Sorry for the inconvenience caused.”

Broken fridges were also reported at Tesco on Abbeydale Road, with disappointed customers having to leave empty handed.

Fridges at Spar in Crosspool break down amid the extreme heat

A resident tweeted today: “Broken fridges. Perhaps a notice at the entrance rather than customers having to go in, find out, then leave. Mentioned it in store but nobody seemed bothered.”

In nearby Catcliffe, Rotherham, fridges in Morrisons were also reported to have been out of action after they ‘overheated’.

A customer said: “The staff tried to salvage what they could by putting food in fridges in the warehouse.”

According to the Met Office, the city reached a record 39.4C as of 4pm today - the first time in history.

Blocked off aisles in Sainsbury's in Crookes.

The city had a sweltering start to the week with Monday, July 18, beating the previous record of 35.6C on July 25, 2019.

Temperatures in Sheffield and the UK have reached never-before-seen levels, prompting the government to issue the first-ever level four emergency heat warning, indicating that infrastructure and possibly human life are at risk if proper precautions are not taken.