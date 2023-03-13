The Steel City is set to see roads closed to traffic – when the Sheffield Half Marathon hits the streets later this month.

Organisers at Jane Tomlinson’s Run For All have confirmed several streets will be affected over a 12 hour period on Sunday, March 26, for both the race, and for work that the organisers need to carry out around the event.

Thousands of runners will be heading to Sheffield for the return of what is South Yorkshire’s biggest road running event, with the half marathon expected to raise tens of thousands of pounds for a number of causes including its official partner charities: the Jane Tomlinson Appeal, Sheffield Hospitals Charity, Sheffield Age UK, Cavendish Cancer Care, Macmillan Cancer Support, St Luke’s, Snowdrop Project, The Children’s Hospital Charity and Sheffield Futures.

Organisers say a number of the city’s roads will be closed or have access restricted to ensure the safety of all those taking part.

Sheffield is set to see roads closed to traffic – when the Sheffield Half Marathon hits the streets later this month. Pictured is the 2022 Sheffield Half Marathon. PIcture: Dean Atkins

The Sheffield Half Marathon will start and finish on Arundel Gate, with a race start time of 9.30am. But it will require the closure of roads and road junctions as well as the suspension of a number of traffic regulation orders between 4am and 4pm on the day. It will also require a number of parking suspensions starting from 6.30pm around Ecclesall Road and from 8.30pm on Norfolk Street and Surrey Street from Saturday, March 25 until 4pm on Sunday, March 26.

Road closures will begin at 4am around Arundel Gate with the rest of the closures on route enforced between 8am and 9am including Furnival Gate, Charter Row, Ecclesall Road, Ecclesall Road South, Knowle Lane, Ringinglow Road, Sheephill Road, Hathersage Road, Brickhouse Lane, Causeway Head Road, Rushley Road and Limb Lane. The final closures will be lifted for 1.45pm.

For full details of the road closures and other traffic restrictions visit: https://www.runforall.com/media/vfyo5ol1/2023-sheffield-half-marathon-road-closure-poster-v1.pdf

Closures around the city centre including Arundel Gate and Norfolk Street will be in place until 4pm.

