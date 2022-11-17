Sheffield flooding: Yorkshire flooding prevent rail services between Sheffield and Lincoln
Flooding in Yorkshire is prevent rail services between Sheffield and Lincoln, National Rail has announced.
This latest travel disruption comes shortly after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for flooding over much of Yorkshire. On social media, National Rail announced: “Train services are unable to run between Sheffield and Lincoln. You can use your ticket on East Midlands Railway services between Lincoln and Nottingham. To then board Northern services to Sheffield.”
Much of the rail disruption in Yorkshire has so far been on services around Leeds.