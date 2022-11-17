News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield flooding: Yorkshire flooding prevent rail services between Sheffield and Lincoln

Flooding in Yorkshire is prevent rail services between Sheffield and Lincoln, National Rail has announced.

By Harry Harrison
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Nov 2022, 9:34pm

This latest travel disruption comes shortly after the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for flooding over much of Yorkshire. On social media, National Rail announced: “Train services are unable to run between Sheffield and Lincoln. You can use your ticket on East Midlands Railway services between Lincoln and Nottingham. To then board Northern services to Sheffield.”

Much of the rail disruption in Yorkshire has so far been on services around Leeds.

For the latest travel and traffic updates during the adverse weather, follow our live blog here.

Rail services between Sheffield and Lincoln have been disrupted by the flooding. File picture shows a train in Sheffield Station
