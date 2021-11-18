Sheffield Christmas lights switch-on 2021: These are the roads that will be closed
Sheffield switches on its Christmas lights on Sunday – but it will bring road closures in the city centre.
The big switch-on is expected to attract crowds into the city centre and will be a bit different from previous years as there will be a dual switch on from both Town Hall Square and from Barker's Pool.There will be entertainment on the day between 2pm and 6.30pm, before the illuminations themselves are switched on at 5.30pm.But there will also be a number of road closures will be in place on Sunday. The roads which will be impacted, together with the times that they will be closed, are detailed below:
The following streets will be closed from 10am until 8.30pm:
Fargate Norfolk Row Leopold Street Pinstone Street Cross Burgess Street Cambridge Street Tudor Square
The following streets will be closed from 7.30am until 8.30pm:
Surrey Street Holly Street, Balm Green
Last year the big switch on event had to be cancelled in light of the Covid-19 pandemic which left the county facing lockdowns.