So was the Father Christmas grotto, and huge ferris wheel, and all the colourful stalls selling food drink and gifts that Sheffield’s annual Christmas Market brings.

But today, Shoppers and traders alike welcomed the return to normality of what had been an annual feature of the town centre’s festive build-up until last year.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

John Ayres of Tornado Potatoes, is delighted that Sheffield Christmas Market is back

Last November, the coronavirus pandemic meant the market was not held, as the area was put into lockdown.

So those returning with the market today revealed they were delighted to be there and optimistic for the next six weeks of shopping ahead of Christmas.

Andrew Tollerfield was delighted to be back, after having made alternative arrangements for his Pixi Daisy gifts stall last year.

Andrew, of Woodall, who is selling items including costume jewellery and tealight holders, said of the Christmas Market's return: “It’s great. We’ve been looking forward to this for many a month and we're here for the full six weeks and hoping for some good weather and lots of custom.”

Helen Gilbert, jewellery maker from Sheffield, is delighted that Sheffield Christmas Market is back

He said last year was a big miss for the business. “We went somewhere else, Frenchgate, in Doncaster. That was great, but it's better to be out here in the middle of Sheffield. I've done it for three previous Christmases and it's always been a very good event.”

Helen Gilbert, from Meersbrook, was with her stall selling colourful jewellery. She said she had been coming to Sheffield Christmas market for many years, and remembered the days when there were gazebo stalls rather than the wooden stalls that it features now.

Christmas Market back in 2021

She said: “Unfortunately it had to be cancelled last year relatively close to the date and we were very sad. But it was a bit of a strange time and I think in a way it just makes you more grateful for it to be happening today and this year.

Andrew Tollerfield of Pixi Daisy, is delighted that Sheffield Christmas Market is back

“It’s great to be back – it’s lovely to see my regular customers. We have been doing the markets for so long that I see the same people and they bring their kids.”

She said she was happy with business, after just a few hours trading.

John Ayres, of Tornado Potatoes, was selling spiral potatoes and loaded nachos. He said he looked forward to the city’s Christmas market every year.

“I like coming,” he said. “Hopefully, with everything that's gone on I hope it is a good season.”

Sheffield Christmas Market today

“It is good to be back.”

James McDonald was manning the Sheffield Candle Company stall.

He said: “We're all handmade candles, made in Sheffield, scented candles.”

He added it felt fantastic to have the market back again, and was looking forward to the next six weeks. He said: “We’re really looking forward to the Christmas period this year. We’ve had a few customers and it’s not been a bad morning. We’re optimistic.”

Shoppers also appeared happy to see the Christmas market return.

Two friends were sitting together enjoying a hot drink at the bar at the top of Fargate which has returned with the market. One said she was pleased to see the market back. Her friend added: “It is just great to see things getting back to normal.”

Sheffield Christmas market 2021: When does the Xmas market return to the city, things to do and hotels nearby