Sheffield buses: First issues update on which services are back up and running after Storm Arwen disruption
First South Yorkshire has issued an update on which bus services are back open again after bad weather caused multiple suspensions earlier today.
The bus operator has now confirmed that all services are back running, however a number remain diverted due to disruption casued by Storm Arwen and the snow.
A spokesperson for First said: “Unfortunately, due to the inclement weather and road conditions, we are unable to operate a normal service.
“We apologise for any further inconvenience caused.
“Diversions will generally be both directions unless otherwise stated.
“Conditions are constantly changing and so routes are having to be adjusted constantly.”
The routes which remain diverted are: 8, 8a, 9, 9a, 18, 20, 32, 32a, 52a, 74, 74a, 83, 83b, 95, 95a, 97, 98, 135 and 135a.
First will issue updates on social media if diversions change.
Meanwhile Stagecoach routes are all suspended due to the strike that began today over drivers’ pay.