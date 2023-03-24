South Yorkshire Police have revealed the condition of the man hospitalised following a collision with a bus in Sheffield city centre is not currently worrying doctors.

The man was rushed to hospital after emergency services were dispatched to Commercial Street in Sheffield city centre yesterday following reports of a collision between a bus and a man riding an electric scooter. The road was closed for some hours after the incident was reported at around 10.45am.

South Yorkshire Police are yet to issue any formal updates on the incident, however, speculation on social media that the man riding the scooter had died has prompted the force to comment.

A spokesperson told The Star: “I’ve checked with our roads policing officers and when they spoke to hospital staff this morning that wasn’t the case, and his condition wasn’t said to be a concern at this time.”

