The man was rushed to hospital after emergency services were dispatched to Commercial Street in Sheffield city centre yesterday following reports of a collision between a bus and a man riding an electric scooter. The road was closed for some hours after the incident was reported at around 10.45am.
South Yorkshire Police are yet to issue any formal updates on the incident, however, speculation on social media that the man riding the scooter had died has prompted the force to comment.
A spokesperson told The Star: “I’ve checked with our roads policing officers and when they spoke to hospital staff this morning that wasn’t the case, and his condition wasn’t said to be a concern at this time.”
Commercial Street is open again today, with access back to normal.