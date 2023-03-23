News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago New characters coming to Casualty - including Bradley Walsh’s son
1 hour ago TikTok to be blocked from ‘all parliamentary devices’
1 hour ago Junior doctors announce four-day strike action in April
2 hours ago Scooter rider involved in collision with bus
4 hours ago Google warns users to delete hugely popular app from devices
5 hours ago Tory minister Zac Goldsmith ends decade-long marriage to wife Alice

Commercial Street police incident: Video shows scene after bus collides with scooter on busy Sheffield street

This is the scene on Commercial Street, Sheffield, this afternoon after a collision between a man on a scooter and a bus.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 14:45 GMT
Updated 23rd Mar 2023, 14:45 GMT

Police had sealed off Commercial Street on both sides of the road heading into town from Park Hill roundabout, with the area sealed off stretching from Castle Square.

The man’s injuries are unknown, but police say the man on the scooter has been taken to hospital following the collision.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A double decker Stagecoach bus was still in position, with an electric scooter lying in the road in front of it, with the area sealed off by blue and white police tape. Police traffic officers were on the scene.

Most Popular
This is the scene on Commercial Street, Sheffield, this afternoon after a collision between a man on a scooter and a bus.
This is the scene on Commercial Street, Sheffield, this afternoon after a collision between a man on a scooter and a bus.
This is the scene on Commercial Street, Sheffield, this afternoon after a collision between a man on a scooter and a bus.

A police van was parked at the Park Square end of the cordon, with a single police car parked at the top end of the road. A plastic barrier had also been put in place, on the corner near Castle Square.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Trams appeared to still be running past the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Our officers are currently at the scene of a collision on Commercial Street in Sheffield.

“We were called at about 10.45am today (Thursday 23 March) to report a collision having taken place between a bus and a man on an electric scooter.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
This is the scene on Commercial Street, Sheffield, this afternoon after a collision between a man on a scooter and a bus.
This is the scene on Commercial Street, Sheffield, this afternoon after a collision between a man on a scooter and a bus.
This is the scene on Commercial Street, Sheffield, this afternoon after a collision between a man on a scooter and a bus.

“Our officers attended to help with road closures near to the junction with the Park Square roundabout and to investigate how the collision occurred.

“The scooter rider has been transported to hospital for treatment.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

People are being urged to please plan their journey and avoid the area to allow emergency services to carry out their work.”

Supertram said in a statement: “Due to the ongoing incident around Haymarket and Commercial Street, Fitzalan Square Ponds Forge tram stop remains closed and trams will not stop here. Please use Castle Square tram stop to board and alight - trams continue to operate through the area.”

This is the scene on Commercial Street, Sheffield, this afternoon after a collision between a man on a scooter and a bus.
This is the scene on Commercial Street, Sheffield, this afternoon after a collision between a man on a scooter and a bus.
This is the scene on Commercial Street, Sheffield, this afternoon after a collision between a man on a scooter and a bus.
PoliceSouth Yorkshire PoliceSheffieldPeoplePark HillStagecoach