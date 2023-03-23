This is the scene on Commercial Street, Sheffield, this afternoon after a collision between a man on a scooter and a bus.

Police had sealed off Commercial Street on both sides of the road heading into town from Park Hill roundabout, with the area sealed off stretching from Castle Square.

The man’s injuries are unknown, but police say the man on the scooter has been taken to hospital following the collision.

A double decker Stagecoach bus was still in position, with an electric scooter lying in the road in front of it, with the area sealed off by blue and white police tape. Police traffic officers were on the scene.

A police van was parked at the Park Square end of the cordon, with a single police car parked at the top end of the road. A plastic barrier had also been put in place, on the corner near Castle Square.

Trams appeared to still be running past the scene.

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Our officers are currently at the scene of a collision on Commercial Street in Sheffield.

“We were called at about 10.45am today (Thursday 23 March) to report a collision having taken place between a bus and a man on an electric scooter.

“Our officers attended to help with road closures near to the junction with the Park Square roundabout and to investigate how the collision occurred.

“The scooter rider has been transported to hospital for treatment.

“People are being urged to please plan their journey and avoid the area to allow emergency services to carry out their work.”

Supertram said in a statement: “Due to the ongoing incident around Haymarket and Commercial Street, Fitzalan Square Ponds Forge tram stop remains closed and trams will not stop here. Please use Castle Square tram stop to board and alight - trams continue to operate through the area.”