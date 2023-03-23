News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield bus crash: City centre road closed after man is involved in collision with bus and taken to hospital

A man has been transported to hospital today after he was involved in a collision with a bus near Ponds Forge in Sheffield city centre, South Yorkshire Police have confirmed.

Harry Harrison
By Harry Harrison
Published 23rd Mar 2023, 13:29 GMT

Emergency services rushed to the scene upon reports that a man riding an electric scooter had been involved in a collision with a bus on Commercial Street, Sheffield, at around 10.45am today.

South Yorkshire Police officers shut off the area, near to the junction with Park Square roundabout, as emergency crews responded and it remains closed as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.

The force has asked motorists to “avoid the area” and to “please plan their journey” whilst officers carry out their work.

A scooter rider has been hospitalised after being hit by a bus in Sheffield City Centre. Picture: Steve John
