Emergency services rushed to the scene upon reports that a man riding an electric scooter had been involved in a collision with a bus on Commercial Street, Sheffield, at around 10.45am today.
South Yorkshire Police officers shut off the area, near to the junction with Park Square roundabout, as emergency crews responded and it remains closed as they investigate the circumstances surrounding the collision.
The force has asked motorists to “avoid the area” and to “please plan their journey” whilst officers carry out their work.