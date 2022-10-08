Hundreds of gallons of water were lost yesterday (October 7) when a major pipe burst on Clarkson Street, near to Sheffield Children’s Hospital.

As a result, the road was shut and this had a severe impact on traffic on nearby Brook Hill and Hanover Way, two of the busiest routes in the city.

Photo from October 7 when a burst water main on Clarkson Street led to hundreds of gallons of water being lost.

Videos by members of the public show how engineers at the site have dug up extensive sections of the road to combat the huge leak.

Meanwhile, the bottom two levels of the nearby Q-Park car park on Durham Road were reportedly flooded by the gushing water.

Now, Yorkshire Water says roadworks to repair the damaged pipework and street surface could take until October 13.