Rotherham cycle route proposals will make council a “laughing stock” says opposition councillor

The proposals would see traffic on Westgate sharing a single two-way lane, and motor vehicles except for buses and taxis banned from crossing Centenary Way via the gap between Main Street and Masborough Street.

The existing 20mph speed limit in the town centre will be extended along Westgate and Sheffield Road, as far as the junction with Old Sheffield Road.

The measures are expected to reduce traffic volumes on Westgate by around 50 per cent.

Councillor Robert Elliott, Rotherham Democratic Party member for Greasbrough said, during yesterday’s (April 14) full council meeting: “I note that here is a public consultation on the proposed cycle lane on Main Street and Westgate.

“Will you guarantee that the results of the consultation will be acted upon and not ignored?”

“It is so wrong in many aspects, the reconfiguration of a major junction that has recently been put in, making access into our town, which is already on its knees much more difficult.

“And for what, one or two cyclists a day?

“It’s ludicrous, and it’s the sort of thing that makes this council a laughing stock.

“Public opinion is totally against it, and so would I imagine is the majority of this chamber.

“If the aim is to encourage cycling, then spend the money on off road, where families can cycle safely.

“There is already a purpose built track along the canal bank to Sheffield via Tinsley.

“You must know that this scheme is pointless and a waste of money. Have you the courage to do the right thing, and scrap the scheme in its entirety?”

Councillor Dominic Beck, cabinet member for transport and environment said: “I’d just encourage you to feed everything you’ve just said to me into the formal consultaion.

“Once we’ve got all the feedback from all the residents and businesses, and motorists and cyclists and other groups of people, we will consider all that and then move forward with how we choose to progress.”