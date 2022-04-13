Well-known Rotherham pub set to be converted into nursery

Applicant Minibugs Nurseries hope to refurbish and remodel The Haynook on Oaks Lane.

Application documents state that the building is in a “poor state”, and is in need of “extensive renovations”.

This proposed nursery will also provide employment opportunities, and plans include outdoor play areas, and 11 car parking spaces.

The scheme would see a the area to the left of the bar dedicated to three to five year olds, and the area to the right split into two zones for 0 to two year olds and a seperate area for youngsters 0-2.

Adjoining the 0-2 area will be a baby quiet room, currently the existing toilets, which will contain a baby changing unit and hand wash basin.

Two artificial grass play areas either side of the building will provide “opportunity for the children to experience both indoor and outdoor play.

“The nursery would operate Monday – Friday: 7:30 – 18:00 with all year-round provision,” adds the planning document.

“Minibugs currently operates four nurseries nationally, each providing a happy, caring, and safe environment where children are free to explore and learn through a range of experiences and activities.

"A new pitched roof design is proposed together with new security shutters, as well as a new fence line.

There will be a new opening formed in the centre of the entrance alcove, which will become the main entrance. This allows the entrance to lead to the proposed

reception area."