Your views needed on cycling route improvements between Centenary Way and Rotherham town centre

The scheme is the third stage of a wider project to provide environmentally friendly travel between Tinsley and Rotherham.

Phase one saw new cycle tracks between the borough boundary and Bessemer Way, and phase two, which is due to begin by the end of the year, will see new cycle tracks between Bessemer Way and Centenary Way.

The third stage, which is now open to public consultation, will improve conditions for walking and cycling between Centenary Way and the town centre.

The third stage proposal aims to reduce traffic volumes on Westgate by around 40 to 60 per cent.

The work will be delivered by Rotherham Council with money from the Government’s Transforming Cities and Levelling Up Funds, subject to the final funding approval by South Yorkshire Mayoral Combined Authority.

The scheme will also link to Sheffield City Council’s plans for walking and cycling links to Meadowhall, and on into Sheffield, as well as a proposed scheme for a tram-train stop at Magna.

Proposal documents state: “ With new residential developments along Westgate, which include family homes, we want to provide a pleasant and safe environment for this developing community.

"This means reducing traffic volumes and creating a ‘living space’, rather than the current ‘traffic space’ – which best serves those simply just driving through.

Third stage proposals

The proposals include:

Not allowing motor vehicles to cross Centenary Way via the gap between Main Street and Masborough Street. Buses, taxis and cycles would be exempt. No motor vehicles to cross Centenary Way via gap between Main Street and Masborough Street – buses, taxis and pedal cycles exempt. No motor vehicles on Coke Hill at its junction with Maltkin Street. Reversal of one-way on Wilfred Street with traffic permitted to travel from Moorgate Street to Westgate only Cyclists allowed to use existing contra-flow bus lane on Corporation Street. No right turn from Main Street onto Westgate, except for cyclists The existing 20mph speed limit in the town centre will be extended to continue along Westgate and Sheffield Road, as far as the junction with Old Sheffield Road Removal of the traffic lights at the Main Street junction

To see the plans, click here