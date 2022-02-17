Doncaster road blocked by traffic accident - police appeal to avoid area
What is believed to be a major road accident tonight (February 17) blocked Balby Carr Bank, Doncaster near the junction with Morrisons supermarket.
Thursday, 17th February 2022, 8:37 pm
Police, fire and ambulance teams were attending the accident scene, which is also near the Amazon warehouse.
South Yorkshire Police said on Twitter: “Balby Carr Bank in Doncaster is currently closed in both directions near the junction with Morrisons due to road traffic collision.
Please plan your route accordingly and avoid the area if you can.”
Bus services were also diverted away from the area.
We have contacted South Yorkshire Police for further details of the accident.