The latest figures from the NHS from the Office of National Statistics quoted by Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake show that at the end of December 2021, there were 63,936 people on the waiting list at Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Trust.

A total of 1,149 people had been waiting for more than a year for an appointment and 20 people had been waiting more than two years.

Waiting times for Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Trust were among the top 30 highest in the country, said the MP.

Olivia Blake, MP for Sheffield Hallam, has slammed the Government for its 'failure' over growing NHS hospital waiting lists

Waiting times for Sheffield Children’s NHS Foundation Trust were also high, with 12,616 people on the waiting list. And 393 patients have been waiting for more than a year and 14 waiting more than two years.

The NHS went into the latest wave of Covid infections with the longest waiting lists on record,said Ms Blake.

At the outbreak of the Covid pandemic there were 4.4 million people on the NHS waiting list in England, then a record high. Nationally, the standard of 92% of people seen within 18 weeks of a referral has not been met since 2016. Now, 1 in every 9 people in England are on the NHS waiting list.

These figures come as the Government published its elective care recovery plan for the NHS this week. Labour have criticized the plan for its lack of ambition, only aiming to reduce waiting times in 2024.

The Royal Hallamshire Hospital - Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake says that waiting times for Sheffield Teaching Hospitals Trust were among the top 30 highest in the country

Olivia Blake, who was previously a researcher in the NHS, is also concerned that the Government's plans fail to set out how it will address the workforce shortages the NHS is facing.

‘Many Sheffield hospital staff are at breaking point’

She said: “People in Sheffield are being forced to wait months and even years for treatment, often in pain and discomfort.

"Now the Government is telling them that, despite hiking up their national insurance, waiting times won’t start going down until 2024. It's unacceptable.

“And it's not just patients paying the price. Our local healthcare staff have worked heroically throughout the pandemic but they have been overstretched and understaffed like never before.

"From conversations with hospital staff, I know many are at breaking point.

“The Government must give our NHS staff and Hospital Trusts the support they need to get patients the quality of care they deserve, when they need it - not two years later.

Ms Blake added: “Instead of properly addressing the crisis facing our NHS, the Government is introducing a new Health and Care Bill which will do nothing to address waiting times, and will only make things worse for patients and staff.

“It is astounding, but not surprising, that after nine years of failure, and a year of handing millions to Tory cronies for useless PPE and failed and privatised test, track and trace, the Government is now going to increase the influence of private companies in our NHS. This is the last thing our public health service needs, now or ever.”

