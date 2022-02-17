Storm Eunice: South Yorkshire rail firm says do NOT travel on Friday
A South Yorkshire train company has warned passengers NOT to travel tomorrow, Friday, when Storm Eunice is expected to cause major disruption.
Northern Railway, which runs services to Doncaster and Sheffield, is advising customers not to travel between 9am and 9pm, due to expected severe weather across the network.Storm Eunice is expected to bring high winds and heavy rainfall, causing significant disruption.The company said: “Customers should expect delays and cancellations and are strongly advised not to travel on Friday 18 February. Customers should check before travelling for the rest of the weekend.
There is more information, including travel advice into the weekend, on the Northern website, www.northernrailway.co.uk.