A photograph of Rotherham Central railway station shows the tracks under water, with trains unable to call there for the rest of the day.

British Transport Police said: “Rotherham station resembles the canals of Venice! Wind and rain is having an impact on the network this morning with delays and cancellations in place, the advice is to check before you travel.”

Rotherham Central railway station (Photo: Northern)

Train operator Northern said: “Trains are unable to call at Rotherham for the rest of the day. Bus replacements are sadly unable to be provided; customers are advised DO NOT TRAVEL.”

Stagecoach Supertram said its Tram-Train services are suspended till further notice, its yellow route trams will terminate at Tinsley and the firm warned there will be no service to Meadowhall interchange until further notice.

Its blue and purple routes are operating as normal.

Some buses, trams and trains are affected today because of flooding issues (Photo: Matt Dixon)

A number of bus services are affected by flooding this morning.

Stagecoach Yorkshire said that earlier, due to flooding, Rotherham Council had closed the roads going through Parkgate Retail World, so the 221, 218, 8, 8a, 9, 208 and 22x services in and out of Rotherham would be diverting through Barbot Hall Industrial estate and Greasbrough Street but the roads through Parkgate are now reportedly open again.

The firm said the due to flooding, the 220 and 222 will not be serving Cortonwood, Barnsley and due to flooding at Swinton Bridges, the 221, 220, 218 services will divert via Queen Street and Wath Road.