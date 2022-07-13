Earlier on Wednesday, executives at the airport said they could close the airport if an upcoming 'strategic review' finds it is no longer 'commercially viable'.

This comes after budget airline Wizz Air cancelled all flights earlier this year following the departure of a number of top bosses, in yet another blow to the county's aviation industry.

A number of travellers were stunned by the news and directed their concerns on the airport’s Twitter account as to how it would affect their travel plans

Doncaster Sheffield Airport faces possible closure following a review. Picture: Chris Etchells

One woman said: "We will go in two weeks. I am now worried. Not giving much chance to sort alternatives."

Another wrote: "Could you please provide details of how long the review process will last? And if there was to be a closure of the airport, what sort of time frame would this happen after review? "I'm afraid of leaving my car at Doncaster in Aug and having to fly back to a different airport."

A person tweeted: "We just had the flight moved from Manchester to Doncaster. I was hoping it would be a beneficial move."

One merely begged the airport's owners to keep it open.

She said: "Best airport to travel from and in my region. We have a holiday with flights in September which will be our third attempt at travel.

"Please don't close it down. Look for some alternative airlines to fill the Wizz Air slots. Think of the people's jobs there too."

In response, Doncaster Sheffield Airport urged those who are travelling to arrive and check in as normal.

It said: "If there are any disruptions with your flight, you will be contacted by your airline in good time."

DSA’s owner, the Peel Group, says it has reviewed the conclusions of the board and commissioned external independent advice in order to evaluate and test the conclusions drawn, which concurs with the Board’s initial findings.

The consultation is said to take place over the next six weeks to decide the future and the impact it has on the 800 jobs it has created.