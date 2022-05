National Highways Yorkshire are warning motorists to allow extra time for their journey because of the incident, in West Yorkshire .

Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

They said: “There are currently 3 lanes of (4) closed on the #A1M north between the #M1 J47 and #A1M J44 due to a multi-vehicle collision. Emergency services are at scene along with #TrafficOfficers who are assisting with traffic management. Please allow extra time for your journey.”