Stagecoach announced on their twitter page the disruption was due to a “tram issue” at Sheffield Cathedral. Passengers on a recent Yellow route tram from Meadowhall report being told a tram had “derailed” in an announcement by the driver, so they would all need to depart the tram at Sheffield Station.

As a result of the issue, Supertram, which is currently being operated by Stagecoach until 2024, announced Blue and Yellow route trams would be running between Shalesmoor and Middlewood or Malin Bridge, and from the other side of the city centre, from Sheffield Station to Meadowhall and Halfway.

Tram Train services are underway between Sheffield Station and Rotherham Parkgate, and the Purple route service from Sheffield Station to Herdings Park. A number of maintenence staff could be seen at Sheffield Cathedral this evening working to get the beached tram up and running again.