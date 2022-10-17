News you can trust since 1887
M1 closure Barnsley: South Yorkshire Police closed motorway because of pedestrian on the carriageway

The M1 motorway had to be closed near Sheffield for over an hour– because a pedestrian was reported on the carriageway.

By David Kessen
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 17th Oct 2022, 7:54am

National Highways Yorkshire, which is responsible for the motorway network in the region, reported that there were two miles of tailbacks after the road was closed in both directions yesterday evening, because of what its officials described as a ‘police incident’ which had happened between junctions 37 and 38.

National Highways finally put out a message to say that the road had been re-opened again, but not until after 8pm in the evening. They said that the northbound carriageway re-opened earlier than the southbound one.

The M1 motorway had to be closed near Sheffield for over an hour because a pedestrian was reported on the carriageway near junction 37

South Yorkshire Police said in a statement: “Officers were called to reports of a pedestrian on the M1 motorway between junction 37 and 38 at around 6.41pm (October 16). The motorway was briefly closed while the pedestrian was safely taken off the network by Highways.”

