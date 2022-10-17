National Highways Yorkshire, which is responsible for the motorway network in the region, reported that there were two miles of tailbacks after the road was closed in both directions yesterday evening, because of what its officials described as a ‘police incident’ which had happened between junctions 37 and 38.

National Highways finally put out a message to say that the road had been re-opened again, but not until after 8pm in the evening. They said that the northbound carriageway re-opened earlier than the southbound one.

The M1 motorway had to be closed near Sheffield for over an hour because a pedestrian was reported on the carriageway near junction 37