‘Scrap smart motorways before ditching speed limits’, Star readers tell Liz Truss

We asked our readers what they thought of her suggestion, and found little support from the responses we received on our social media page.

Louise Revill said: “Really? Come on Liz. More pressing issues than this going on at the mo. Don’t know if you’ve seen the news but might be an idea to get this on catchup.

Liz Truss, pictured, says she would consider removing legal speed limits on motorways if she becomes Prime Minister – but many of our readers are not convinced. PIcture: James Hardisty

Debbie Bolam said: I’m not qualified to make decisions about what is a safe speed limit. Neither is she.”

Rikki Renshaw added: “I think she should focus on more pressing matters, rather than something that really doesn't NEED to change. People will still speed, regardless of what the speed limit is so it won't sort out any traffic issues.

Some said they would sooner she concentrated her efforts on getting rid of so-called ‘smart motorways’, stretches of the network which have no hard shoulder for people to stop on if they break-down.

Sandra Prince said: “Not sure about the speed but I'm all for doing away with smart motorways and bringing the hard shoulder back. Stupid idea removing it in the first place.”

Lynn Davies added: “Accidents waiting to happen especially if there's no speed limit and suddenly someone breaks down. No time to react. Absolutely crazy.

Rebecca Kyte said: “How about getting rid of the smart motorway and allowing motorists to break down safely and not worry about how far the next lay-by is?”

Martyn Stuart Connelly thought an 80mph limit would be acceptable. He said: “Unfortunately the vast majority of drivers don't use the motorways safely enough - middle lane hogging and tailgating at high speeds and using mobile phones to name but a few."

Stewart Lemons said: “How about a motorway minimum speed limit and cameras to catch persistent lane hoggers or stick to the baby roads?”