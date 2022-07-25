M18 crash: New footage from crash shows vehicle damage and police on way to scene

Mobile phone footage from motorists stuck in the gridlock on the M18 has shown the extent of the damage to the vehicles involved in a crash today and a number of police cars racing to the pile-up.

By Harry Harrison
Monday, 25th July 2022, 8:09 pm

Traffic remains at a complete standstill on the motorway between J1 and J2 this evening as lanes have been closed in both directions after a “very serious collision” involving a lorry, two cars and a van.

It is anticipated the road will be closed until at least 11pm tonight, with some motorists still stuck in the queues.

New footage has shown emergency vehicles racing to the scene of the accident on the M18.

Footag shows a flurry of police vehicles racing to the crash scene, which has been closed off to the public whilst emergency services respond.

Another clip from earlier in the afternoon was filmed by a passenger in a passing car as traffic slowed completely in both directions between Bramley near Rotherham and Wadworth near Doncaster.

The video shows the serious damage to the vehicles involved.

