The collision on the northbound side between Junction 36 and 37 has now been cleared after emergency services, including South Yorkshire Police attended the scene.

The accident caused queues reaching four miles in length and National Highways say there are 20 minutes of delays remaining as cars begin to filter out.

Traffic was held in place after the collision and is only just getting back to speed.