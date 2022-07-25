National Highways has said the police are in attendance at the scene, with vehicles who have been stuck behind the crash scene for a number of hours now being allowed to pass.

James Marshall, who got stuck in the gridlock behind the multi-vehicle crash at 5.30pm today, had only just got past the scene when he spoke to The Star shortly after 8.45pm.

Early images of the M18 crash which caused queues at least three miles long and trapped motorists behind for hours.

He said: “There are still 10 to 15 emergency vehicles there. They are only letting one lane through at about five mile per hour.

“I tried not to look as I went past but the inside lane looked messed up.”

Reports of the crash started just before James reached heavy traffic, with emergency services rushing past him to the scene.

Footage of a flurry of police cars racing to the scene has emerged after the M18 was closed in both directions to allow emergency services to respond.

It is believed that two cars, a van and a lorry were involved in the pile-up.

National Highways described the incident as “very serious” in a statement.

He said: “I reached the queues about half five and was stuck for two hours without moving.

It had taken another hour of moving slowly to get past the accident.”