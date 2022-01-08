M18 closure: Resurfacing work affects South Yorkshire motorway for a month - here's what you need to know
Resurfacing work is taking place on on the M18 in South Yorkshire, starting next week.
Work starts on the northbound carriageway between junctions 2 at Wadsworth and 4 (West Moor) on Friday, January 14 for around a month.
National Highways Project Manager Steve Bishop said: “This work is essential to ensure the continued provision of a safe, smooth surface for our customers.
"We’ll minimise disruption by working when traffic flows are lightest such as overnight and at weekends but advise road users to allow extra time for their journeys and check their route before setting off.”
To carry out the work safely and efficiently, the M18 northbound will be closed between junctions 2 and 3, and junctions 3 and 4, but not at the same time.
Traffic will be diverted along the A630 and A6182 during the junction 2-3 closures and via the the A6182, A18 and A630 during the junction 3-4 closures, with a separate signed diversion for high vehicles to avoid a low bridge.
The closures will be in place overnight from Mondays to Thursdays between 9pm and 6am each night and 24/7 at weekends from Friday at 10pm until Monday at 6am.
The weekend closures, which will only be between junctions 2 and 3, will allow contractors to work on deeper areas of the resurfacing as these need longer periods to cool before reopening the carriageway.
There will be four full weekend closures although no work will be taking place on the weekend of February 4-6.
To keep up to date with roadwork information for the region, visit nationalhighways.co.uk/our-work/yorkshire-and-north-east or follow @HighwaysYORKS on Twitter.