M1 traffic: This is what has caused closure of M1 near Sheffield and Meadowhall
Police have revealed a crash was the cause of the major delays on the M1 this morning near Sheffield.
Friday, 19th November 2021, 9:53 am
A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving vehicles and debris on the M1 at around 5.20am today.
“It is not believed anyone was seriously injured.
“The M1 southbound between junctions 34 and 35 is currently closed due to a large diesel spillage and is likely to remain so for some time.”