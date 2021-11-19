M1 traffic: This is what has caused closure of M1 near Sheffield and Meadowhall

Police have revealed a crash was the cause of the major delays on the M1 this morning near Sheffield.

By David Kessen
Friday, 19th November 2021, 9:53 am

Traffic delays are expected until nearly midday.

Warning issued over M1 motorway closure near Sheffield due to rush hour incident

A South Yorkshire Police spokesman said: “Police were called to reports of a road traffic collision involving vehicles and debris on the M1 at around 5.20am today.

The M1 is closed southound this morning

“It is not believed anyone was seriously injured.

“The M1 southbound between junctions 34 and 35 is currently closed due to a large diesel spillage and is likely to remain so for some time.”

