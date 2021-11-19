Warning issued over M1 motorway closure near Sheffield due to rush hour incident
The M1 motorway near Sheffield is closed this morning during rush hour –meaning delays and disruption for motorists.
Friday, 19th November 2021, 6:36 am
National Highways said the southbound stretch has been closed between Junction 35 for Thorpe Hesley and 34 for Meadowhall.
The organisation said the closure is “due to debris and oil spillage in the road”.
No other details have yet been released.
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted.
