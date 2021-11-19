National Highways said the southbound stretch has been closed between Junction 35 for Thorpe Hesley and 34 for Meadowhall.

The organisation said the closure is “due to debris and oil spillage in the road”.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The southbound M1 has been closed between Junction 35 for Thorpe Hesley and Junction 34 for Meadowhall due to debris and oil on he carriageway

No other details have yet been released.

South Yorkshire Police has been contacted.