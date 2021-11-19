M1 traffic: Delays expected for hours due to incident near Sheffield and Meadowhall
Motorists are currently stuck in queues of over three miles on the M1 near Sheffield after the southbound motorway was closed due to a fuel spillage.
Friday, 19th November 2021, 9:04 am
National Highways say tailbacks are now reported at the incident, which happened between Junction 35 for Thorpe Hesley and 34 for Meadowhall at around 6am.
At 7.15am estimate was that the delays would last for another two hours as work continues to clear the scene.
The latest estimate, at 9am, was delays until 11.30am, with drivers currently said to be facing one hour delays.
Slip roads have also been closed.
National Highways said in tweet: “M1 southbound J35 #ThorpeHesley #Chapletown to J34 #Meadowhall #Sheffield #Rotherham fully closed due to a substantial diesel spillage in the carriageway. Delays expected throughout the morning peak as we work to clear the carriageway.
“There is a signed diversion route in place.”
South Yorkshire Police has been contacted.