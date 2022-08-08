National Highways Yorkshire say there is a 30 minute delay on the M1 southbound this morning as a result of an incident between J38, Huddersfield, and J37, Barnsley, due to a diesel spill.

They said at 7.30am: “Two lanes (of three) remain closed on the #M1 southbound in #SouthYorkshire between J38 (#Huddersfield) & J37 (#Barnsley) due to a diesel spill.

Drivers have been hit by traffic jams on the M1 today due to a fuel spill on the carriageway.

“We're arranging resources to clear the spill, but this incident is likely to be ongoing for some time.

“There's a 30 min delay on approach.”