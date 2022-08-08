Operator First South Yorkshire revealed the blaze had affected several routes tis morning after the blaze led to the closure of Spital Hill.

The company said at 7.09am: “Spital Hill is closed due to a derelict building fire.”

A fire near Sheffield town centre has led to bus diversions this morning. File picture shows fire fighters tackling flames in Sheffield.

All outbound services from the Wicker were diverted onto Saville Street/Sutherland Street and Gower Street.

All inbound services from Burngreave Road/Ellesmere Road were diverted via Gower Street/Sutherland Street/Saville Street Attercliffe Road to the Wicker.

“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.” said the firm.