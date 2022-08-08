Operator First South Yorkshire revealed the blaze had affected several routes tis morning after the blaze led to the closure of Spital Hill.
Read More
The company said at 7.09am: “Spital Hill is closed due to a derelict building fire.”
All outbound services from the Wicker were diverted onto Saville Street/Sutherland Street and Gower Street.
All inbound services from Burngreave Road/Ellesmere Road were diverted via Gower Street/Sutherland Street/Saville Street Attercliffe Road to the Wicker.
“We are sorry for any inconvenience caused.” said the firm.
It has affected the 1a, 20, 75, 76, 97 & 98 Services.