Tinsley Viaduct Sheffield: A631 near Meadowhall closes for 11 weeks as gas works begin

A stretch of the Tinsley Viaduct near Sheffield’s Meadowhall shopping centre will be shut for the next three months for gas works.

By Alastair Ulke
Monday, 27th June 2022, 8:38 am
Updated Monday, 27th June 2022, 8:39 am

A section of the A631 northbound carriageway, on the lower deck of the two-tier bridge, will be closed for 11 weeks, with a diversion in place along the middle service road.

National Highways said it had been working with the gas company Cadent to minimise disruption.

The M1 northbound and southbound, which is carried on the upper deck, is unaffected, but it could spell minor disruptions for surrounding streets and drivers caught unawares.

Part of the Tinsley Viaduct will be shut for the next 11 weeks due to gas works by Cadent Gas.

The affected section of road is between the Junction 34 southbound and Junction 34 northbound roundabouts for Meadowhall and Tinsley.

Drivers are being asked to consider alternative routes and plan their journeys ahead of time.

A footpath diversion is in place, National Highways added.

Cadent Gas says the works will also not cause any disruption to residents’ gas supplies.

