A section of the A631 northbound carriageway, on the lower deck of the two-tier bridge, will be closed for 11 weeks, with a diversion in place along the middle service road.

National Highways said it had been working with the gas company Cadent to minimise disruption.

The M1 northbound and southbound, which is carried on the upper deck, is unaffected, but it could spell minor disruptions for surrounding streets and drivers caught unawares.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Part of the Tinsley Viaduct will be shut for the next 11 weeks due to gas works by Cadent Gas.

The affected section of road is between the Junction 34 southbound and Junction 34 northbound roundabouts for Meadowhall and Tinsley.

Drivers are being asked to consider alternative routes and plan their journeys ahead of time.

A footpath diversion is in place, National Highways added.