National Highways said that the incident this morning had happened between junction 30 (Worksop) and junction 29a, junctions which are widely used to get to and from the south of Sheffield.

All four of the lanes of the M1 southbound between those junctions had been closed.

A spokesman said: “Normal traffic conditions are expected between 9.45am and 10am on October 18.”

Highways bosses are warning of severe traffic jams near Sheffield after a lorry shed its load between junction 30 and junction 29a on the M1 this morning.