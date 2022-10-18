M1 Sheffield junction 30: Traffic jams warning removed after lorry shed load
Highways bosses have now removed their warning of severe traffic jams near Sheffield after a lorry shed its load on the M1 this morning.
National Highways said that the incident this morning had happened between junction 30 (Worksop) and junction 29a, junctions which are widely used to get to and from the south of Sheffield.
All four of the lanes of the M1 southbound between those junctions had been closed.
A spokesman said: “Normal traffic conditions are expected between 9.45am and 10am on October 18.”