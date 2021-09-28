Both the north and southbound carriageways of the M1 near Meadowhall were closed at around 6am following a collision involving a lorry.

The southbound stretch has since reopened.

Traffic is starting to move again on the M1 near Sheffield but there are still queues

The northbound stretch is still partially closed while recovery of the vehicle is arranged.