M1 partially reopened after earlier crash but motorists warned of five miles of queues

The M1 motorway near Sheffield has partially reopened after an earlier incident but motorists are still being warned of five miles of tailbacks.

By Claire Lewis
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 8:20 am

Both the north and southbound carriageways of the M1 near Meadowhall were closed at around 6am following a collision involving a lorry.

Read More

Read More
'Absolutely devastating': Tributes paid to Sheffield woman killed in crash while...

The southbound stretch has since reopened.

Sign up to our daily newsletter

The i newsletter cut through the noise

Traffic is starting to move again on the M1 near Sheffield but there are still queues

LATEST: Chinese students left bleeding and scared to walk the streets after attacks in Sheffield

The northbound stretch is still partially closed while recovery of the vehicle is arranged.

MURDER: Killamarsh deaths: Woman and three children died as a result of ‘violent attack’

Highways England said: “There is approximately five miles of congestion on approach. Please allow plenty of extra time for your journey.”