M1 partially reopened after earlier crash but motorists warned of five miles of queues
The M1 motorway near Sheffield has partially reopened after an earlier incident but motorists are still being warned of five miles of tailbacks.
Tuesday, 28th September 2021, 8:20 am
Both the north and southbound carriageways of the M1 near Meadowhall were closed at around 6am following a collision involving a lorry.
The southbound stretch has since reopened.
The northbound stretch is still partially closed while recovery of the vehicle is arranged.
Highways England said: “There is approximately five miles of congestion on approach. Please allow plenty of extra time for your journey.”