A police investigation is continuing today into the death of a woman from Sheffield in a collision in Louth, Lincolnshire

The 43-year-old woman was a passenger in a car which was parked up on the side of the A61 in Louth, Lincolnshire, because of a flat tyre, when tragedy struck.

A silver Mitsubishi L200 is believed to have ploughed into the grey Skoda Octavia – killing the passenger and injuring the driver.

A family member said the woman who died, Anita, was a passenger in a car which her brother-in-law had been driving and they had been waiting for roadside assistance for a flat tyre.

Posting on Facebook, a relative said: “It is such a sad loss for Anita, it always happens to the best. I just still can’t believe it.”