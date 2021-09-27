'Absolutely devastating': Tributes paid to Sheffield woman killed in crash while waiting for help to change flat tyre
Tributes have been paid to a Sheffield woman killed in a crash while waiting for roadside assistance to repair a flat tyre.
The 43-year-old woman was a passenger in a car which was parked up on the side of the A61 in Louth, Lincolnshire, because of a flat tyre, when tragedy struck.
A silver Mitsubishi L200 is believed to have ploughed into the grey Skoda Octavia – killing the passenger and injuring the driver.
A family member said the woman who died, Anita, was a passenger in a car which her brother-in-law had been driving and they had been waiting for roadside assistance for a flat tyre.
Posting on Facebook, a relative said: “It is such a sad loss for Anita, it always happens to the best. I just still can’t believe it.”
Another relative posted: “Rest in peace Anita, you will be dearly missed by all of our family. Absolutely devastating.”