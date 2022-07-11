M1 / M18 crashes: Collisions causing motorway delays near Chesterfield, Sheffield and Doncaster this morning

Car crashes are causing severe disruption on motorways in South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire this morning.

Collisions have caused lane closures on both the M1 and the M18 today, with traffic jams reported.

National Highways Yorkshire says one of the two lanes of the M18 southbound between junctions four and three, near Doncaster, is closed following a collision, with police at the scene. There are one hour delays.

Car crashes are causing severe disruption on motorways in South Yorkshire and North Derbyshire this morning. Google picture shows a the M18 southbound

And a lane is closed on he M1 southbound between junctions 29 and 28, causing 20 minute delays

