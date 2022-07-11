Collisions have caused lane closures on both the M1 and the M18 today, with traffic jams reported.
National Highways Yorkshire says one of the two lanes of the M18 southbound between junctions four and three, near Doncaster, is closed following a collision, with police at the scene. There are one hour delays.
And a lane is closed on he M1 southbound between junctions 29 and 28, causing 20 minute delays