It was spotted by the Sheffield North West neighbourhood policing team’s Stannington and Deepcar officers on a country lane on their patch – and confiscated.

Officers released pictures of the vehicle after stopping it because it was not road-legal.

This golf buggy has been been left out of bounds – after being seized by police after the driver took it onto Sheffield’s roads.

They said on social media: “The Golf Buggy below was stopped after it was seen being used on a road. The 'DRIVER' of vehicle was shocked we had stopped him.

“After checking over the buggy, officers found that the vehicle was well below 'PAR' for use on the roads as it did not have indicators, seat belts or a speedometer.