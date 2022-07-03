Golf buggy seized by police after being taken for drive on Sheffield roads

This golf buggy has been been left out of bounds – after being seized by police after the driver took it onto Sheffield’s roads.

By David Kessen
Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 12:08 pm
Updated Sunday, 3rd July 2022, 12:09 pm

It was spotted by the Sheffield North West neighbourhood policing team’s Stannington and Deepcar officers on a country lane on their patch – and confiscated.

Officers released pictures of the vehicle after stopping it because it was not road-legal.

They said on social media: “The Golf Buggy below was stopped after it was seen being used on a road. The 'DRIVER' of vehicle was shocked we had stopped him.

“After checking over the buggy, officers found that the vehicle was well below 'PAR' for use on the roads as it did not have indicators, seat belts or a speedometer.

“The driver had insured the vehicle; however, he had failed to tell the insurers about the required missing items. Due to this the officer seized the vehicle for no insurance leaving the driver feeling like he had scored a 'BOGEY'!”

