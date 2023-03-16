Lodge Moor Sheffield: Community left without bus service after ‘roadworks supplies block terminus’
A Sheffield community has been left without a bus service this evening – with operators blaming roadworks supplies.
Published 16th Mar 2023, 19:03 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 19:03 GMT
Bus company First has warned passengers this evening that it cannot take its 51 service beyond Crosspool, because of roadworks supplies having been left in its Lodge Moor terminus.
The company said in a statement at 6.24pm: “Roadwork supplies have filled Lodge Moor terminus, and buses are unable to turn around. Services will terminate at Crosspool.”
It has not been made clear who has left the supplies in the terminus.