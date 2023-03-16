News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
10 hours ago Banksy claims remarkable mural spotted on derelict farmhouse
3 hours ago NHS unions and government reach pay offer deal
3 hours ago John Lewis to axe staff bonuses and cut jobs after revealing losses
6 hours ago Oliver Dowden confirms TikTok now banned on all government devices
8 hours ago NHS unions receive new pay offer from Government
10 hours ago Toddler fighting for his life after fall from 8th-floor flat

Lodge Moor Sheffield: Community left without bus service after ‘roadworks supplies block terminus’

A Sheffield community has been left without a bus service this evening – with operators blaming roadworks supplies.

David Kessen
By David Kessen
Published 16th Mar 2023, 19:03 GMT
Updated 16th Mar 2023, 19:03 GMT

Bus company First has warned passengers this evening that it cannot take its 51 service beyond Crosspool, because of roadworks supplies having been left in its Lodge Moor terminus.

The company said in a statement at 6.24pm: “Roadwork supplies have filled Lodge Moor terminus, and buses are unable to turn around. Services will terminate at Crosspool.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It has not been made clear who has left the supplies in the terminus.

Lodge Moor, Sheffield, has been left without a bus service tonight after ‘roadworks supplies blocked their terminus’. File picture shows a 51 bus.
Lodge Moor, Sheffield, has been left without a bus service tonight after ‘roadworks supplies blocked their terminus’. File picture shows a 51 bus.
Lodge Moor, Sheffield, has been left without a bus service tonight after ‘roadworks supplies blocked their terminus’. File picture shows a 51 bus.
CommunitySheffield