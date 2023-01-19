Campaigners fear Royal Mail is looking to close the enquiry desk at a Sheffield depot where customers traditionally pick up their undelivered parcels.

Community leaders say they have heard the company is looking to close the front desk at the Sheffield South West office, in Crosspool, where tens of thousands of households go to pick up mail that postmen and women could not fit through their letterbox.

It would mean there would be no collection point. Now worried councillors have written to Royal Mail chief executive, Simon Thompson, to raise concerns, and a petition has been set up over the issue.

Advertisement Hide Ad

MP Olivia Blake

Campaigners fear Royal Mail is looking to close the enquiry desk at Sheffield West Delivery Office, on Tapton Hall Road, Crosspool

Advertisement Hide Ad

The letter to Mr Thompson, signed by Sheffield Hallam MP Olivia Blake as well as Crosspool and Crookes councillors Minesh Parekh and Ruth Milsom, states: “We have heard that there are plans to permanently close the enquiry office in Crosspool from February 2023. It is clear to us as elected representatives that this closure would be a disaster for local residents and the wider community.

“As you know, delivery office workers provide a vital frontline service. Being able to post from a local delivery office is essential for the continued success of our local businesses, as well as residents. It is incredibly concerning to hear of such proposals without any form of consultation or consideration of the impact of this on the communities served by the delivery office.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ecclesall Road closed

They added residents in South West Sheffield had already lost a sorting office in 2016, when the Ecclesall Road Delivery Office was closed, leaving residents and businesses having to travel much further to pick up their mail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Reducing the service in Crosspool would mean residents having to travel at least three miles further to collect their post — an unjustifiable prospect for residents and a backwards step for our postal service,” they added.

They have asked Mr Thompson to explain his plans for the future of Crosspool's delivery office, including whether the firm has already decided to close the customer service point without public consultation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Royal Mail says when it issued its half-year results on November 17, it announced that it was conducting a review of customer service points (CSPs) at its delivery offices, taking into account efficiency and changing customer preferences.

Royal Mail review

Advertisement Hide Ad

They said in a statement: “It is in that context that we are reviewing our entire network of Delivery Office CSPs, and Sheffield West would fall under the terms of that nationwide review, but we have not yet finalised any decisions.

“We have no further statement to make on the record at this point. Further details will emerge in due course once our review has been completed.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star went to Crosspool to get residents’ views.

Ayo Olawo said he thought it was very disappointing and would be a great disservice to the locality. He said: “It’s used by loads of people and I think based on the population distribution here we have quite a lot of elderly, and families – I think Royal Mail should think again.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Howard Prior said he had signed a petition against the closure. He said: “We don’t use it very often, but it would be very inconvenient.”