Sheffield ghosts: Listen to spooky voices recorded by paranormal investigators at Lodge Moor ex-POW camp

The WAH Paranormal group, based at Maltby, carried out an investigation of the site, close to Redmires Road in Lodge Moor, which was once Britain’s largest prisoner of war camp, on April 21.

Andy Pollard, one of the three members of the group, said of the investigation: “We believe it’s our best to date.”

Hayley Whitehouse taking readings during WAH Paranormal's investigation at the former POW camp at Redmires Road, Lodge Moor. Picture: WAH Paranormal

The group used radio signals and sound recording equipment to record what ghost hunters and parapsychologists call electronic voice phenomena – sounds found on electronic recordings that are interpreted by some people as ‘spirit voices’.

Prisoner of War Admiral Karl Dönitz at Redmires Road

At its peak in 1944, the POW camp held more than 11,000 people, including at one stage Admiral Karl Dönitz, who was briefly German leader after the death of Hitler in May 1945. It has been researched by Sheffield University.

At one point, they believe they recorded a voice saying: “Help me.” At another point they believe they captured a message using an expletive and asking them to leave with the words: “Go on, get off.”

Taking readings during WAH Paranormal's investigation at the former POW camp at Redmires Road, Lodge Moor. PIcture: WAH Paranormal

On another sound recording, they believe, after they asked for a name, replied: “Sure – Ronald.”

And when a question was put about nationality, they believe a voice replied: “German. Please help.”

The group is made up of friends and neighbours Andy Pollard, Wendy Whitehouse, and Wendy’s daughter Hayley. The initials of their first names make up the name of the group.

Andy said: “We’re open to any answers people can give us. We’re not scientists, we’re just enthusiasts.”

“We’re not experts – nobody knows (about spirits) and anyone can do what we do.”

He said of the audio recorded: “There is something there. We’re not saying it’s spirit – it could be anything.

Wendy said: “You can talk forever and a day – is it spirit isn’t it spirit? We just don’t know.”

It is the latest of a number of investigations the group has carried out in Sheffield and South Yorkshire.