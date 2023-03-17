A Sheffield community was cut off from its bus service for a second day today, with concerns raised over the disruption.

The 51 bus route has been terminating in Crosspool again today, leaving Lodge Moor with no service, because the terminus, where the bus turns around, could not be used.

First, the bus company which operates the number 51 service this afternoon confirmed that the terminus at Lodge Moor was being used for storage of materials needed for nearby roadworks which have not yet been completed, meaning its buses could not serve Lodge Moor. The company understood the works were due to finish on Tuesday March 21.

However, after The Star contacted First and Sheffield Council asking for an explanation of what was happening, we were told the materials have been cleared in the last hour, and that the bus company was assessing the area with the hope of restoring the service.

Coun Cliff Woodcraft, who represents Lodge Moor on Sheffield Council, raised concerns over the disruption that had been caused by the road works over the last couple of days.

He told The Star: “It’s not good. I think there could have been better liaison. During this time there will have been people who have needed to go to things like hospital appointments and such things, who will not have been able to get there.”

Roadworks have been carried out along Redmires Road in recent days by the council’s contractor Amey.