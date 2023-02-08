News you can trust since 1887
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

14 hidden historical gems you never knew were in Sheffield

Sheffield’s a big city – and it’s a city with a big past.

By David Kessen
2 minutes ago

While visitors may come for many reasons ranging from its thriving nightlife to its beautiful parks and surrounding countryside, it has a rich history that some will be unaware of, with links to big names and important events.

Some of the city’s historic gems are well known. Others are less so.

We have put together a gallery of some of the city’s historical gems, ranging from royalty to heavy industry, all on your doorstep in this city.

1. Historical gems

Sheffield is a big city - with a big past. We've put together a gallery of some of the city’s historical gems, ranging from royalty to heavy industry, all on your doorstep.

Photo: Submitted

Photo Sales

2. Jack the Ripper detective's archive

The private collection of Metropolitan Police Chief Inspector Donald Sutherland Swanson, a senior investigator in the notorious Jack the Ripper murders in Victorian London, was entrusted to the National Emergency Services Museum (NESM) at West Bar, Sheffield by the former detective's family. The treasure trove lay undiscovered for decades until Swanson's descendants discovered an enormous collection of over 150 individual objects; paperwork, photographs, letters, drawings and personal belongings.

Photo: Tony Johnson

Photo Sales

3. Manor Lodge and Mary Queen of Scots

Mary Queen of Scots, depicted by an actress here during a Terrible Tudors and Fabulous Falconry event, at Manor Lodge, was kept prisoner in Sheffield for 14. Mary arrived at Sheffield Castle on 28 November 1570, aged 27, Sheffield Castle no longer exists (Castle Market stands on its remains) but Manor Lodge, where she was later moved to still stands today just off City Road in the middle of the Manor estate

Photo: Marie Caley

Photo Sales

4. Lodge Moor POW Camp

Lodge Moor POW Camp foundations off Redmires Road near the Sportsman pub. Thousands of prisoners of war from Germany and Italy were kept as prisoners in both the first and second world wars at Lodge Moor camp, on Redmires Road. It's footings still remain and attract visitors.

Photo: Sarah Washbourn

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 4
Sheffield Sheffield