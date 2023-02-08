3 . Manor Lodge and Mary Queen of Scots

Mary Queen of Scots, depicted by an actress here during a Terrible Tudors and Fabulous Falconry event, at Manor Lodge, was kept prisoner in Sheffield for 14. Mary arrived at Sheffield Castle on 28 November 1570, aged 27, Sheffield Castle no longer exists (Castle Market stands on its remains) but Manor Lodge, where she was later moved to still stands today just off City Road in the middle of the Manor estate

