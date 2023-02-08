Sheffield’s a big city – and it’s a city with a big past.
While visitors may come for many reasons ranging from its thriving nightlife to its beautiful parks and surrounding countryside, it has a rich history that some will be unaware of, with links to big names and important events.
Some of the city’s historic gems are well known. Others are less so.
1. Historical gems
Sheffield is a big city - with a big past.
2. Jack the Ripper detective's archive
The private collection of Metropolitan Police Chief Inspector Donald Sutherland Swanson, a senior investigator in the notorious Jack the Ripper murders in Victorian London, was entrusted to the National Emergency Services Museum (NESM) at West Bar, Sheffield by the former detective's family. The treasure trove lay undiscovered for decades until Swanson's descendants discovered an enormous collection of over 150 individual objects; paperwork, photographs, letters, drawings and personal belongings.
3. Manor Lodge and Mary Queen of Scots
Mary Queen of Scots, depicted by an actress here during a Terrible Tudors and Fabulous Falconry event, at Manor Lodge, was kept prisoner in Sheffield for 14. Mary arrived at Sheffield Castle on 28 November 1570, aged 27, Sheffield Castle no longer exists (Castle Market stands on its remains) but Manor Lodge, where she was later moved to still stands today just off City Road in the middle of the Manor estate
4. Lodge Moor POW Camp
Lodge Moor POW Camp foundations off Redmires Road near the Sportsman pub. Thousands of prisoners of war from Germany and Italy were kept as prisoners in both the first and second world wars at Lodge Moor camp, on Redmires Road. It's footings still remain and attract visitors.
