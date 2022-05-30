“Inconsiderate parking” at Rotherham cemetery causing problems for mourners

The authority has appealed to mourners to be considerate when parking at East Herringthorpe Cemetery and Crematorium.

A spokeperson said inconsiderate parking was “continuing to cause problems for mourners attending funerals and causing damage to grass verges, despite a large, free car park…. being provided for cemetery visitors”.

Double yellow lines were introduced on the entrance roads to the cemetery grounds last October, following complaints from mourners.

Phillip Horsfield, assistant director of legal services, said: “We’re appealing to all visitors to please be considerate to other cemetery users by respecting the parking restrictions in place – they are there to ensure that we can all mourn our loved ones without funerals being disrupted.