Green light for double yellow lines at East Herringthorpe crematorium

Council bosses say unathorised parking on the site has cased “undue stress” to greiving families as it mkaes cars difficult to pass.

The lines will be painted on the main driveway which leads to the chapel and crematorium buildings, and on the main road which leads to the carpark.

Parking enforcement officers will patrol the area, as the main driveway is for the use of the funeral director’s hearse and funeral cars only.

The crematorium.

Councillor Saghir Alam, Rotherham Council’s cabinet member for corporate services, community safety and finance, said: “Due to longstanding issues related to unauthorised parking on site at East Herringthorpe crematorium and cemetery; a carefully considered decision has been made to install double yellow lines.”

“We understand how difficult it can be for those grieving and unauthorised parking on site has, at times, made it difficult for cars to pass and caused undue stress to grieving families.”