Plans revealed to expand cemeteries in Rotherham so burial spaces don't run out

A report to Rotherham Council’s Improving Places Select Commission outlines how many years each cemetery has until it is full.

Moorgate cemetery has the least space, with an estimated one to two years of operational use.

However, a council report states that no plans are being made to expand the cemetery, due to low demand and its close proximity to East Herringthorpe cemetery.

Rotherham cemeteries.

A “suitable expansion area” has been identified for East Herringthorpe Cemetery, which has four years of operational use remaining.

The new burial area, which is on the same site, will provide a further ten years of use.

Subject to planning approval, work could be completed on site bySpring 2023.

A bereavement services annual report, presented to Rotherham Council’s improving places select commission on September 7, states that Wath Cemetery has approximately three years of operational use remaining, but land adjacent to the site could provide 20-25 years further use.

Greasbrough Lane has three years of operational use remaining, but the report states that undeveloped land on site would provide a further 40-50 years of operational use.

Maltby has approximately seven years of operational use remaining, butdue to demand for this site, “work is ongoing” to identify “appropriateland” for its expansion.