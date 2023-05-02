Devastated relatives have paid tribute to a motorcyclist and dad of three, tragically killed in a crash and named by South Yorkshire Police today.

Lee Bowling died after a collision on the night of Tuesday April 4, while he was riding his red Lexmoto motorbike along Herringthorpe Valley Road, in Rotherham. Shortly after the junction with Mowbray Street, he collided with a traffic light, suffering serious injuries. He was taken to hospital but sadly died a short time later.

Lee’s family has now issued a statement paying tribute to him.

They said: “Since hearing the devastating news of Lee's tragic passing, it has turned all our lives upside down. We are left with one question, why? Lee was the most polite man you could ever wish to meet with a heart so kind and pure. He would do anything for anyone.

"Lee was a devoted family man, partner and Dad to three children. Lee has always had a passion for motorbikes, and he's always been a very careful rider.

"We are asking if anyone knows anything from this night, whether it be big or small, please come forward and give us the closure we all need.

"Lee will be forever missed. Our lives will never be the same again.”

Police are trying to trace the driver of an unknown silver vehicle that was in the area at the time, who may have seen Lee prior to the collision.

They have issued an appeal for the driver, or anyone who knows who he was, to come forward, as well as for any information on what happened on that evening.

Officers said in a statement: “If you can help us trace the driver of this vehicle, or witnessed the bike prior to the collision, please get in touch. Any information can be reported through our online portal or by calling 101. We’re also keen to hear from anyone with CCTV, dash cam or doorbell footage that captured either vehicle last night. This can be emailed to [email protected]”

