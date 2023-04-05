News you can trust since 1887
Herringthorpe Valley Road: Tragedy as motorcyclist dies after crashing into traffic light in Rotherham

Police are searching for a potential witness to a fatal crash after a motorcyclist died in Rotherham last night.

Alastair Ulke
By Alastair Ulke
Published 5th Apr 2023, 10:04 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 10:04 BST

The 37-year-old who died was riding his red Lexmoto motorbike along Herringthorpe Valley Road at around 11.40pm yesterday (April 4) when, shortly after the junction with Mowbray Street, he collided with a traffic light, suffering serious injuries. He was taken to hospital but died a short time later.

South Yorkshire Police are now working to trace the driver of a silver vehicle that was in the area at the time, who may have seen the motorcyclist prior to the collision.

Anyone with information that could help trace the driver of this vehicle, or anyone who saw the bike prior to the crash, is being urged to contact South Yorkshire Police by calling 101, quoting incident number 1134 of April 4. Alternatively, information can be passed on anonymously by contacting Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A motorcyclist was killed in Rotherham last night after they crashed into a set of traffic lights on Herringthorpe Valley Road.
