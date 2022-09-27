'Dangerous' dog Sheffield: American Bully put down after 15-year-old girl bitten and second dog killed
A ‘dangerous’ dog has been put down after a teenage girl was bitten and a second dog was killed in a Sheffield neighbourhood.
Dramatic photos shared with The Star show police officers restraining the dog, believed to be an American Bully, during the incident in Halfway yesterday.
Emergency services were called to Winder Avenue at around 4pm on Monday, September 26.
Officers found two dogs, one of which was dead and had reportedly been killed by the other, which was acting dangerously.
A 15-year-old girl was reportedly also bitten in the incident and suffered a minor injury.
Neighbours have told The Star how the ‘dangerous’ dog was an American Bully XL.
A photo shared with The Star shows the scale of the response, with two officers seen using poles with looped cords to restrain the animal.
The dog was removed and destroyed, police confirmed.
South Yorkshire Police is investigating the incident and is asking anyone with information to call 101 or report it online.