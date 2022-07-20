The AA believe fuel prices could drop by £10 within the coming weeks.

Where is the cheapest petrol in Sheffield?

PetrolPrices.com is an online app, which can be signed up for for free, detailing the cheapest fuel prices at garages in your surrounding area. We searched the site for garages within a five mile radius of the city centre.

According to their updated list (Thursday, July 21), the cheapest garage for unleaded petrol in Sheffield is CostCo on Parkway Drive, who charge 172.9 pence per litre for unleaded fuel.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

CostCo is also the cheapest for diesel at 182.9 pence per litre. The garage is the cheapest by a significant margin, with the second cheapest place for unleaded, Esso on Wordsworth Avenue, coming it at 184.0 pence per litre, and the second cheapest for diesel, Morrisons at Meadowhall, coming it at 194.7 pence per litre.

Find the full leaderboard of unleaded prices below, if a forecourts prices have not been updated after July 20, they will not be featured here:

- CostCo, Sheffield, 172.9p

- Esso, Wordsworth Avenue, 184.0p

- Morrisons, Ecclesfield, 184.9p

- Morrisons, Meadowhead, 185.7p

- Morrisons, Catcliffe, 185.7p

- Esso, Fulwood Road, 185.9p

- Sainsbury’s, Archers Road, 185.9p

- BP, Chesterfield Road, 185.9p

- Co-op, Birley Moor Road, 185.9p

- Texaco, Bradway Road, 185.9p

- Low Prices Always, Sheffield, 186.8p

- Jet, Northfield Road, 186.9p

- Shell, Greenland Road, 186.9p

- BP, Greenland Road, 186.9p

- Asda, Manor Top, 187.7p

- Tesco Extra, Saville Street, 187.9p

When will petrol prices go down?

Motoring group, the AA, have said recently that the price of petrol had dropped by 2.8 pence per litre, saving drivers around £1.50 for a tank of fuel.

In the last week, the AA have confirmed they believe consumers will save £10 on a full tank within the next fortnight as the huge spike in petrol and diesel prices continues to fall.

The £10 saving would suggest an additional 20 pence will drop off the per litre costs.